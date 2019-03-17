Mackay Shields LLC Sells 813,238 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,238 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

