Mackay Shields LLC Has $19.36 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,523 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $62.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

