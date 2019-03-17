Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.72 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 784.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,514 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.26% of JetBlue Airways worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $125,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/mackay-shields-llc-has-12-72-million-stake-in-jetblue-airways-co-jblu.html.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.