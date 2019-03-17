Lumber Liquidators (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumber Liquidators stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

