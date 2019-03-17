Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Director Gary Cook Sells 4,000 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $589.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

