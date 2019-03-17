Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $110.21 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $523,763.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,158.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

