Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Position in RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of RTI Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 70.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTIX shares. TheStreet raised RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $6.00 on Friday. RTI Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $373.88 million, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

