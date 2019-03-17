Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,213 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,615,000 after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,238,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $102,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

