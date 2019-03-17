Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,808 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,457,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of Tableau Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth $138,971,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,321,000 after acquiring an additional 444,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $423,134,000 after acquiring an additional 214,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $11,412,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $24,336,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008 in the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DATA opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $134.97.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

