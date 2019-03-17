Lorber David A Grows Stake in MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

Lorber David A grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. MDC Partners accounts for about 0.4% of Lorber David A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lorber David A owned 0.09% of MDC Partners worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $2.29 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 12.00%. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

