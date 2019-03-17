Logitech International SA (LOGI) Receives $45.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $864.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

