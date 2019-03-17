LMR Partners LLP Has $363,000 Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.07. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.05.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

