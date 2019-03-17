LMR Partners LLP Grows Holdings in EQT Co. (EQT)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in EQT were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 573,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 251,597 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 166,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 107,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EQT to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $103,261.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,573.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,679.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,670 shares of company stock worth $740,668. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

