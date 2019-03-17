LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth about $535,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth about $535,905,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth about $219,921,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth about $78,313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth about $64,186,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPR opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

