LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. 709,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,812. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $38,468.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,303.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,965.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,472 shares of company stock valued at $953,572. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,373,000 after acquiring an additional 639,267 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in LivePerson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 306,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

