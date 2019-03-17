Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 54.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,242,095.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $12,736,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.11 and a beta of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $64.45.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

