Linda (LINDA) Price Reaches $0.0003

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Linda has a market cap of $3.55 million and $3,586.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Linda has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linda alerts:

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 12,510,877,031 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,760,804 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, CoinExchange, BitFlip, Cryptohub, YoBit, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.