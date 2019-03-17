Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Stake Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 280.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,632 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.93. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

