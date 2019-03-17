Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Director Buys $22,727.02 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Jason Aryeh acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.51 per share, for a total transaction of $22,727.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,366.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.03. 1,473,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $278.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $59.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Director Buys $22,727.02 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-director-buys-22727-02-in-stock.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.