Lido Advisors LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268,452 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at about $16,559,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,163,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 841,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1,039,013.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,304 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.54. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

