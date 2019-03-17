Lido Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Linde PLC (LIN)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

Linde stock opened at $176.43 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Linde’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

