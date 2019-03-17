Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 146.75 ($1.92).

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $555.10 million and a PE ratio of 49.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

