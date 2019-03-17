Leigh Ann Stach Sells 7,500 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Stock

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CHCT stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.97. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $37.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.
