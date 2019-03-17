Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 346.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976,369 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Gabelli cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $834,309.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $444,567.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,070.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,477. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

