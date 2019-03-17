Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes $665,000 Position in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Yelp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $338,987,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,274,593 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,710,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,297,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.11 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

