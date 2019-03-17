Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

