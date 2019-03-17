Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,575,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,000. Roan Resources makes up 2.9% of Lasry Marc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lasry Marc owned approximately 1.03% of Roan Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,738,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,237,000.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS ROAN opened at $6.45 on Friday. Roan Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lasry Marc Purchases New Holdings in Roan Resources Inc (ROAN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/lasry-marc-purchases-new-holdings-in-roan-resources-inc-roan.html.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.