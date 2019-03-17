Lampix (PIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $98.00

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Lampix has a total market cap of $707,982.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lampix token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Gatecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Lampix has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lampix

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lampix’s official website is www.lampix.co

Lampix Token Trading

Lampix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OTCBTC, HitBTC, COSS, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lampix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

