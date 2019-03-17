Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Position Cut by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $13,793,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of LW opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.08 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 160.25%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

