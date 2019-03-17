Lakewood Capital Management LP Invests $8.73 Million in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Stock

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterfly by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterfly by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Shutterfly by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shutterfly by 40.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,595,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,143,000 after acquiring an additional 459,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its position in Shutterfly by 17.3% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $75,546.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $30,681.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $74,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,894 shares of company stock worth $1,366,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFLY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of SFLY opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Shutterfly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/lakewood-capital-management-lp-invests-8-73-million-in-shutterfly-inc-sfly-stock.html.

Shutterfly Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.