KUN (KUN) Tops One Day Volume of $360.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One KUN token can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00093080 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,503.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00393701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.01690040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00233893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004869 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

