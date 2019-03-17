KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.98. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

