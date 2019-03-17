Kryll (KRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,379.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $75,379.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00392656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.01690015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233545 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,197,221 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

