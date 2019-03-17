Kronos Worldwide (KRO) and C-Bond Systems (CBNT) Head to Head Review

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.66 billion 0.96 $354.50 million $1.77 7.80 C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. C-Bond Systems does not pay a dividend. Kronos Worldwide pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Worldwide and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.57%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 12.34% 24.22% 10.65% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats C-Bond Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About C-Bond Systems

WestMountain Alternative Energy, Inc. develops nanotechnology C-Bond, designed to increase the strength of brittle materials and increase the strength, safety, and performance levels of glass and window film products. The C-Bond technology enables ordinary glass to dissipate energy by permeating the glass surface and detecting microscopic flaws and defects that are distributed over the glass surface. Its products include NanoShield, C-Bond I, and C-Bond II. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

