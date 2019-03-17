Kroger Co (KR) Stake Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,918,063,000 after buying an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,852,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,590,947,000 after buying an additional 2,587,501 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,050,668 shares of the company's stock worth $551,393,000 after buying an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 64.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company's stock worth $548,688,000 after buying an additional 7,375,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 26,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $716,101.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,626.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,188 shares of company stock worth $3,202,992. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $24.36 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

