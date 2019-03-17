Kornit Digital (KRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

KRNT stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 71.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

