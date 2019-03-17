Korn Ferry (KFY) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 141,049 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,305,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.31. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

