Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,874 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,179. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

