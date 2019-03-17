Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 276.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.72 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

