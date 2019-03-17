KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

VOPKY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.41.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

