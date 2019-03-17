Knowles (KN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.57. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,099 shares of company stock worth $45,129. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Knowles by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knowles by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,585,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 725,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,005,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

