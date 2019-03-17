Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.90 ($10.35).

ETR KCO opened at €6.72 ($7.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $669.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a one year high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

