KEYW (KEYW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

Get KEYW alerts:

KEYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a hold rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered KEYW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded KEYW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.28. KEYW has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KEYW will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,769,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 1,355,840 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,151,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 450,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 336,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KEYW in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KEYW by 837.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,524 shares in the last quarter.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEYW (KEYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.