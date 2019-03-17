KeyCorp (KEY) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 65,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,201,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/keycorp-key-holdings-raised-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.