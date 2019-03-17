Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Kion Group (KGX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.66 ($71.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €49.56 ($57.63) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.