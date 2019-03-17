Kellogg (K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.56 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,087,000 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

