Kainos Group (KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 590 at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 514 ($6.72).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

