K&S (SDF) Given a €14.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.72 ($24.10).

Get K&S alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €17.01 ($19.78) on Thursday. K&S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.