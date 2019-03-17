JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,452,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,512,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,582,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,793 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 114,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of JPM opened at $106.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

