Joulecoin Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Joulecoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Joulecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Joulecoin has a total market capitalization of $114,419.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011236 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00034595 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 38,150,231 coins. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin . The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in

Joulecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joulecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joulecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

